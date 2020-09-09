Dubai, Doha, Vienna, Paris: More flights to/from Armenia announced

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has published the schedule of the upcoming charter flights to/from Armenia.

Belavia airline will operate Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flights every day until September 15 (arrival at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On September 10, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29 Ural airline will carry out Sochi-Yerevan-Sochi flights (arrival at 165:15, departure at 17:15).

On September 10 and 12 Aircompany Armenia will operate Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flights (departure at 09:00, arrival at 15:00).

On September 10, 17 and 24 Ural airline will carry out Yekaterinburg-Yerevan-Yekaterinburg flights (arrival at 02:15, departure at 03:05).

On September 11 Fly Dubai will operate a Dubai-Yerevan-Dubai flight.

On September 11 SKYUP Airline will carry out a Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight (arrival at 21:40, departure at 22:40).

On September 11 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Gyumri-Moscow flight (arrival at 14:50, departure at 15:50).

On September 11, 14, 18, 21 and 28 Ural airline will carry out Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 01:40, departure at 02:40).

On September 11 Air France will carry out a Paris-Yerevan-Paris flight (arrival at 17:15, departure on September 12, at 05:50).

On September 11 Armenia Airways will operate a Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight (departure at 11:00, arrival at 15:30).

On September 11, 18 and 25 Ural Airline will carry out a Saint Petersburg-Yerevan-Saint Petersburg flight (arrival at 20:30, departure at 21:30).

On September 11 and 20 Alrosa airline will operate Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 15:50, departure at 16:50).

On September 12, 19 and 26 Aeroflot will carry out Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 22:15, departure at 23:45).

On September 12 the Austrian Airlines will carry out a Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna flight (arrival at 03:55, departure at 04:45).

On September 12 Siberia air company will offer a flight from Moscow to Yerevan (arrival at 19:45).

On September 12, 19, 22 and 26 the Middle East airline will carry out a Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight (arrival at 16:45, departure at 17:45).

On September 13, 20 and 27 Qatar Airways will operate a Doha-Yerevan-Doha flight (arrival at 00:50, departure 03:00).

On September 13, 20 and 27 Ural airline will carry out Samara-Yerevan-Samara flights (arrival at 22:40, departure at 23:30).

On September 13, 20 and 27 Ural airlines will operate Krasnodar-Yerevan-Krasnodar flights (arrival at 10:40, departure at 11:30).

On September 13, 20 and 27 Nord Star will operate Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 19:20, departure at 20:40).

On September 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30 Nord Star will carry out Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10).

On September 16, 23 and 30 Ural airline will operate Krasnodar –Yerevan-Krasnodar flights (arrival at 15:35, departure at 16:25).

On September 17 and 24 Aeroflot will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 13:15, departure at 14:45).

For details on all charter flights it’s necessary to contact the air companies. For information on airlines it’s necessary to call 1-87 or visit the website of Zvartnots International Airport.

According to the Armenian government decision of August 12, non-citizens will be allowed to Armenia. They can choose to self-isolate for 14 days or take a PCR test and leave the self-isolation, if the result is negative.

Foreign citizens can obtain a visa to Armenia only at the Armenian diplomatic representations abroad (embassy, consulate, consular post) or through e-visa electronic system.