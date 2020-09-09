45 Armenian students to study in the world’s top universities

On 8 September, Oshakan Culture House hosted the ceremony of granting My Step Foundation’s Scholarship Program Certificates to its recipients.

Forty-five students now have the opportunity to study in the world’s top universities, provided that they return to Armenia and put into practice their knowledge and skills for the development of their Homeland.

Scholarship Certificates were awarded after the application, all the necessary documents and the results of the interview with the Selection Committee were summarized. The Foundation finances professions which are on the priority list of Armenia’s development (agriculture, veterinary science, healthcare management, medical science, data science, statistics, urban planning, etc.).

“The idea behind the Foundation’s Scholarship Program is to enable Armenian youth to acquire professions in the world’s top universities required for assurance of Armenia’s sustainable development,” Hovhannes Ghazaryan, Executive Director of My Step Foundation, said in his opening remarks.

Artur Martirosyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, read out the greeting speech of Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, mentioning, “Encouraging sustainable professional growth, sectoral development and progress in Armenia, from 2018 on MY STEP Foundation awards scholarships to young people admitted to the world’s leading educational institutions who wish to acquire professions based on Armenia’s sustainable development priorities, to apply their knowledge and skills to the progress of our Homeland.