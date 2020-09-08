Artsakh lifts all coronavirus-related entry and exit restrictions.

From now on, one will not need the Commandant’s permission to leave the republic, the requirement for a PCR test result for entering the country will also be lifted.

However, the medical staff on duty at the border checkpoints will check the temperature of each citizen and carry out an external examination.

“The reason for the removal of entry and exit restrictions is the recent sharp decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the Republic of Armenia, and consequently the reduction of risks,” said Zhirayr Mirzoyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, he urged the citizens and guests to remain vigilant and strictly follow the anti-epidemic rules.