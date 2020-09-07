Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without Covid’, says IOC VP

The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead next year “with or without Covid”, the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee says, the BBC reports.

John Coates confirmed to news agency AFP that the Olympics would start on 23 July next year, calling them the “Games that conquered Covid”.

They were originally scheduled to start in July 2020, but were postponed due to Covid-19 fears.

The IOC had earlier said they would not delay the Games beyond 2021.

“The Games were going to be their theme, the Reconstruction Games after the devastation of the tsunami,” Mr Coates told AFP, referring to 2011 catastrophic earthquake and tsunami in Japan.