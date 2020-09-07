Serena Williams overcomes Maria Sakkari to reach US Open quarter-finals

Six-time champion Serena Williams battled through a challenging three-set test against Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari to reach the US Open quarter-finals, the BBC reports.

Williams, 38, looked composed as she took the first set in 37 minutes.

The third seed lost a close tie-break in the second and was forced to find her best tennis to come from a break down in the third and win 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 almost two hours later.

“I just kept fighting,” Williams said.

“She was doing so well. She was being so aggressive and I knew I needed to do the same thing.”

Williams plays French world number 56 Alize Cornet or Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova – playing her first tournament since Wimbledon 2017 – next.

The American is seeking a 24th Grand Slam singles title as she attempts to equal Margaret Court’s record.