Moscow to host Armenian Wine Fest

The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) – a major expo center in Moscow – will host Armenian Wine Fest on September 20. The kick-off is at 12:00, the Armenian Embassy in Russia informs.

Presentations and tastings of Armenian wines, lectures on the traditions of Armenian wine-making will be held within the framework of the event.

A musical program will feature performances by Armenian musicians and groups.

The festival aims to support Armenian wine producers and promote the popularization of Armenian wine brands in Russia.

The event will be held at Armenia Pavilion and will be open to all.