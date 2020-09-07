Covid-19: Ukraine includes Armenia in “green zone”

Given the positive dynamics in the coronavirus-related situation in Armenia, Ukraine’s Ministry of Health has included the country in the “green zone, the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine informs.

The decision means that passengers arriving in Ukraine (those who, according to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on August 26, have the right to enter the country) will not have to self-isolate for 14 days or take a PCR test, if they have been in Armenia or another country in the “green zone” for the past two weeks.

At the same time it will be required to have health insurance covering Covid-19.