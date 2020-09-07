Ancient Armenian fortress surfaces from under Lake Van

Ruins of a historic Armenian fortress have emerged from under the Lake Van due to the decrease of the water level, Ermenihaber.am reports.

The fortress is part of the city of Old Archesh, which went underwater in 1841, when the water level of Lake Van rose. However, as a result of drought, the sunken city surfaced when the waters retreated.

The buildings of the city were significantly damaged in 2011 as a powerful earthquake hit the city of Van.

Turkish researcher-writer Selahattin Kosar said in an interview with Yeni Safak that part of the fortress should be restored and turned into a tourist center.

Armenian fortress of Archesh was built during the Kingdom of Van.