Armenia reports three more deaths from alcohol poisoning

Armenia has reported three new deaths from alcohol poisoning.

In the period from August 31 to September 5, 46 cases of alcohol poisoning (methanol) were registered in Armenia, 17 of which resulted in death, 16 patients were discharged after receiving medical care, the Ministry of Health reports.

Twenty-nine cases were registered in Armavir region with 9 deaths, 15 in Yerevan with 7 deaths, 2 in Kotayk region with one death case.

At the moment, 13 patients are receiving treatment for alcohol poisoning in different medical centers of the republic. Neurological symptoms (nausea, dizziness, dizziness), comatose state were observed in 3 patients, three patients went blind. All of these symptoms are typical of methanol poisoning, the Ministry says.

Doctors assess the condition of only one of the patients as satisfactory, the rest are in critical condition.