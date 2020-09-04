Pan-European Stamp Competition: Armenian stamp makes it to top 5

The Armenian Stamp depicting the old city of Gyumri is one of the Top 5 most voted stamps of the pan-European Stamp Competition hosted by PostEurop – the association of European public postal operators.

The stamp depicts the old city of Gyumri, which used to be the main cultural and political center of Armenia having many different routes.

The other stamps that have made it to the top 5 are those from Bulgaria, Turkey, Poland and Azerbaijan.

From 9 May till 9 September 2020, PostEurop presented the most beautiful 2020 EUROPA stamps entries for the theme “Ancient Postal Routes.”

Voting will be open until September 9. You can now vote for the stamp here.