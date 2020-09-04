New legislative package will allow not to extend the state of emergency in Armenia

The Armenian National Assembly voted 80 to 28 today to adopt a government-proposed package that will allow not to extend the state of emergency after it comes to an end on September 11. The legislative amendments will allow to declare quarantine instead.

The Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia Parties voted against the draft.

According to the draft submitted by the government, quarantine may be announced in case infectious diseases are imported into the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in case of danger of their spread, outbreak and pandemic, and a state of emergency resulting cases by them.

Quarantine can be established at the suggestion of an authorized state body in the field of health, by a governor or the mayor of Yerevan, or by the government in different areas.

The changes will allow to establish a special entry and exit regime in the epidemic zone, temporarily suspend or restrict the communication through the state border, restrict the freedom of movement, require isolation/self-isolation.

Armenia declared coronavirus-related state of emergency on March 16, and has extended it five times since.