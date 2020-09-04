Coronavirus: Italy ex-PM Berlusconi treated for pneumonia

Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, aged 83, is in hospital with early-stage double pneumonia after testing positive for coronavirus, the BBC reports.

He spent the night in hospital in Milan for checks, having tested positive on Wednesday.

Earlier his right-wing Forza Italia party said his condition was not a cause for concern, and “he is fine”.

The media tycoon’s partner and two of his children also tested positive.

Berlusconi has been in self-isolation with his 30-year-old partner, the Forza Italia MP Marta Fascina, at his villa in Arcore near Milan, after holidaying in Sardinia.

The infection rate in Sardinia – famous for its Emerald Coast beaches – is higher than in much of Italy.

“A small precautionary hospitalization was needed to monitor the progress of Covid-19 but he is fine,” said Forza Italia senator Licia Ronzulli.