Armenian President to participate in Virtual Global Manufacturing & Industrialization Summit

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will participate in the Virtual Global Manufacturing & Industrialization Summit (GMIS2020) irganized by the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The president will participate in a discussion on “Restoring prosperity in a post-pandemic world.”

UN Secretary General António Guterres has also confirmed participation in the event.

At the top of the virtual edition agenda will be the digital restoration – how Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies are helping to restore the global economy and overcome unprecedented challenges.

Under the theme – Glocalisation: Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Global Value Chains, GMIS2020 will virtually, for the very first time, bring together high-profile thought-leaders and business pioneers from around the world to shape the future of manufacturing, discuss the impact of pandemics on global value chains, and highlight the role of fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies in restoring economic and social activities.