Schools in Armenia to be supplied with masks and hand sanitizers

The Government will allocate a certain sum to supply the public educational establishments with necessary protective means. The decision was made during the cabinet meeting today.

Face masks and hand sanitizers will be provided to students and the teaching staff.

All public educational establishments will also be supplied with disinfectants.

Classes will resume at all public schools, vocational institutions, music and art schools on September 15.

Strict sanitary and hygiene rules will be in place.