Lionel Messi’s father and agent met Barca president, no agreement reached

Lionel Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, has met with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss the Argentine forward’s future, the BBC reports.

Messi, 33, told the Spanish club last Tuesday that he wants to end their 20-year association this summer.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague says there was no resolution on Wednesday and expects more talks.

“I think at some point we’ll enter the agreement phase and Messi will leave,” he said.

Manchester City have emerged as favorites to sign the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and Balague says the Premier League club have “convinced Messi already”.

But Messi and Barca are in dispute over a clause in his contract and if he is not entitled to a free transfer, City would need Barca to accept far less than his buy-out clause of 700m euros.