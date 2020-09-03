Armenia improves ranking in UN E-Government Development index

Armenia ranks 68th in the UN’s E-Government Development index (19 positions up from he previous report). Armenia is among the countries with high E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Armenia’s neighbors Georgia and Azerbaijan are placed 64th and 70th respectively, Turkey is 61rd, Iran is 89th. Russia is placed 36th.

Since 2001, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) has published the United Nations E-Government Survey. Over the past ten editions it has established itself as both a leading benchmarking reference on e-government and a policy tool for decision makers.

The Survey measures e-government effectiveness in the delivery of public services and identifies patterns in e-government development and performance as well as countries and areas where the potential of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) and e-government has not yet been fully exploited and where capacity development support might be helpful.