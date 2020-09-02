Messi agrees to €700m Man City contract – report

Lionel Messi has agreed to financial terms with Manchester City that if given the green light would be worth €700 million (£623m/$834m) over five years, claims the Daily Record.

The Argentine has also been offered an equity stake in City Football Group as part of the deal.

According to the source, Messi is expected to spend three seasons at Manchester City before moving to CFG’s Major League Soccer franchise New York City FC.

“Messi thinks Guardiola took the best football out of him, and he wants to repeat that,” the Daily Record quotes a source close to the player as saying.