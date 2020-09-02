Four Diaspora youth to be employed by the Armenian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

Four young people from Lebanon, France and Russia will be employed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs within the framework of the “iGorts” program.

Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan welcomed the participants of the iGorts program initiated by the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

“I am sure this will be a powerful experience in terms of learning from each other,” said Minister Batoyan.

The first four participants of the program will work for the next year in the Department of Equal Opportunities of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, supporting programs and reforms in the field of women and children.

Twenty-four Diaspora Armenian experts have been working for the Armenian Government. The specialists hail from Canada, Denmark, Russia, Lebanon, France, Norway, Israel, the Netherlands, and China. Even in the current conditions with the pandemic, circumstances did not prevent the experts from reaching Armenia.

A total of 100 Diaspora professionals from across the globe will be placed in over 20 different ministries/offices in Armenia for one year under the iGorts program initiated and financed by the High Commissioner’s Office.

Due to COVID-19 and limited air travel, the remaining program participants will arrive in Armenia on a later date.