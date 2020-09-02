EU helps develop new winter sports resort in Armenia’s Vardahovit

From ski touring to local food: new opportunities for winter sports lovers are created in Vardahovit with the support of the EU.

A new tour destination for winter sports has been developed in remote Vardahovit village offering extreme and common ski tours in Armenia’s mountains, the EU Delegation to Armenia reports.

This activity helps to keep the low season in rural Armenia full, as tourists from various destinations travel to Vardahovit for this service offered during wintertime.

Tourists will be offered ski gear, guided service and local food.

The development of this tourist destination in Vardahovit became possible within the framework of the “EU4Armenia: Community-driven rural tourism and cultural activities in Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor marzes” project.