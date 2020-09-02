Armenia issues new stamp on Henri Verneuil’s 100th birth anniversary

HayPost company (Post of Armenia) has put into circulation a souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to “100th anniversary of Henri Verneuil (Ashot Malakian).”

The postage stamp of the souvenir sheet depicts the portrait of the French filmmaker of Armenian origin – writer, member of French Academy of Fine Arts Henri Verneuil (Ashot Malakian, 1920-2002).

The souvenir sheet presents the fragments of the posters of Henri Verneuil’s films.

Henri Verneuil studied at the Applied Art School in Marseilles, and then entered the École Nationale d’Arts et Metiers in Aix-en-Provence. Starting from 1948, Verneuil worked in cinema. He produced more than 40 films (“The Forbidden Fruit” (1952), “Maxim” (1958), “The President” (1961), among others, with the participation of world-class actors. One of the best examples of contemporary cinematic art is Henri Verneuil’s “Mayrig”, a biographical film shot in 1991. It features the history of the Armenian family who survived the Armenian Genocide and migrated to France.

Date of issue: September 01, 2020

Designer: Vahagn Mkrtchyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Stamp diameter: 38,0 mm

S/sheet size: 60,0 x 45,0 mm

Print run: 40 000 pcs