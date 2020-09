TUMO Box ready to welcome teenagers in Berd community

TUMO Box is ready to welcome teenagers in Berd community.

Registration for the very first TUMO Box has begun. Anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 can now become a TUMO student and begin the education right on the spot.

These mobile mini-TUMOs are equipped with everything needed for a comfortable learning experience.

Registration is open on TUMO’s website.