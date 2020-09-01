Tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims at Komitas statue in Paris

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote, co-chairs of the Coordinating Council of the Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) Ara Toranian and Mourad Papazian paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Armenian Genocide in front of the statue of Komitas in Paris.

The statue of Komitas in Paris was vandalized on Sunday. The inscription “it is false” was written in red ink on the plinth of the memorial.

The Embassy of Armenia condemned in strongest terms the profanation of the statue dedicated to the memory of the Armenian genocide victims, as well as Armenian combatants and resistance fighters.