Package for integration of Lebanese-Armenians submitted for government consideration

A package of programs for the integration of Lebanese-Armenians has been submitted to the government and put into circulation today.

Just 20 days after the High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan’s visit to Lebanon, the integration package covering various spheres will be finalized after receiving feedback and proposals from several departments.

Under the package, Lebanese-Armenians will have access to health, socio-economic, educational and a number of other services.

During the preparation of the package, High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan has held meetings with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, and a number of ministers.