Eleven die of alcohol intoxication in Armenia

Eleven people have died of alcohol intoxication in Armenia. Several others have been hospitalized, the Ministry of Health reports.

From August 31 to September 1, 10 people admitted to Armavir Medical Center were diagnosed with “alcohol intoxication,” three died in hospital.

Four others were taken to Armenia Republican Medical Center, but their lives could not be saved.

One of the patients was transported to the intensive care unit of the Erebuni Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Doctors say two of the patients at Armenia Medical Center are in serious condition.

One more resident of Armavir Province applied to Armenia Medical Center with the same symptoms, but refused from medical assistance in writing and was discharged.

In addition, four citizens from Yerevan applied to Armenia Medical Center with same symptoms. They died in hospital.

One patient with suspected intoxication is in the intensive care unit of Heratsi No. 1 Clinical Hospital.

A total of eleven deaths have been confirmed. The data are preliminary, epidemiological research is being carried out.