Dubai, Doha, Paris, Vienna: Upcoming flights to/from Armenia announced

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of the upcoming charter flights to/from Armenia.

Belavia will operate flights on daily basis until September 8 (arrival t 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On September 2 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan charter flight (arrival at 14:50).

On September 2 Nord Star will carry out a Gyumri-Moscow flight (departure at 17:30).

On September 2 Aircompany Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Rostov-on-Don flight (departure at 09:00, arrival at 13:00).

On September 2, 4 and 6 Fly Dubai will carry out a Dubai-Yerevan-Dubai flight (arrival at 11:00, departure at 21:00).

On September 3 Aircompany Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flight.

Aircompany Armenia’s Yerevan-Yekaterinburg-Yerevan flight scheduled for September 1 has been moved to September 4 (departure at 09:00, arrival 18:35).

On September 4, 7 and 9 Nord Star will carry out Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10) The flight scheduled for September 11 has been cancelled by Nord Star.

The Yekaterinburg-Yerevan-Yekaterinburg flight scheduled for September 3 has been cancelled.

On September 3, 8 and 10 Ural will operate a Sochi-Yerevan-Sochi flight (arrival at 16:15, departure at 17:15).

On September 3 and 10 Aeroflot will offer a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 13:45, departure at 14:15).

On September 4 Taban Airline will operate a Tehran-Yerevan-Tehran flight (arrival at 21:00, departure at 23:00).

On September 4 Armenia Airways will carry out a Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight (departure at 11:00, arrival at 15:30).

On September 4, 7 and 11 Ural airline will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 01:40, departure at 02:40).

On September 4, 7 and SKYUP airline will operate a Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight (arrival at 21:40, departure at 22:40).

On September 4 and 11 Air France will carry out a Paris-Yerevan-Paris flight (arrival at 17:15, departure at 05:50).

On September 4 and 11 Ural Airline will operate a Saint Petersburg-Yerevan-Saint Petersburg flight (arrival at 20:30, departure at 21:30).

N September 5 and 12 the Austrian Airlines will carry out a flight on ViennaYerevan-Vienna route (arrival at 03:55, departure at 04:45).

On September 5 the Middle East Airline will carry out a Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight (arrival at 16:45, departure at 17:45),

On September 5 Aeroflot will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 21:35, departure at 22:35).

On September 6 Qatar Airways will offer a flight on Doha-Yerevan-Doha route (arrival at 00:50, departure at 03:00).

On September 6 Ural Airline will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 22:40, departure at 23:30).

On September 6 Nord Star will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 19:20, departure at 20:40).

On September 6 and 9 Ural Airline will operate a Krasnodar-Yerevan-Krasnodar flight (arrival at 10:30, departure at 11:20).

On September 8 Armenia Airways will carry out a Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight (departure at 09:00, arrival at 13:00).

On September 10 Ural Airline will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 02:15, departure at 03:05).

For details on all charter flights it’s necessary to contact the air companies. For information on airlines it’s necessary to call 1-87 or visit the website of Zvartnots International Airport.

According to the Armenian government decision of August 12, non-citizens will be allowed to Armenia. They can choose to self-isolate for 14 days or take a PCR test and leave the self-isolation, if the result is negative.

Foreign citizens can obtain a visa to Armenia only at the Armenian diplomatic representations abroad (embassy, consulate, consular post) or through e-visa electronic system.