At least two die in fire at brandy factory in Armenia;s Armavir

At least two people died as a result of fire at the branch of “Proshyan Brandy Factory” in the village of Armavir, the Ministry of Health informs.

Four citizens were taken to Armavir Medical Center with burns of different degrees. They are now taking anti-shock therapy at the intensive care unit.

The patients will be moved to the National Burn Center once their condition stabilizes.