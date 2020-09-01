Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts to Henrikh Mkhitaryan exit

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent a classy goodbye message to Henrikh Mkhitaryan after it was confirmed he had made a permanent move to Roma.

Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan were team-mates at Borussia Dortmund before they both ended up joining Arsenal in January 2018.

And in their first match together for Arsenal, Aubameyang scored thanks to an assist from Mkhitaryan.

Aubameyang took time to salute his ‘brother’ in a post on Instagram, saying: “Wish you the best mon frero.”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan left Arsenal on Monday to join Roma on a permanent deal after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.