As part of the Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival Verdi’s “La Traviata”, an open-air benefit concert for Beirut will be performed by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, the National Chamber Choir of Armenia, and renowned international soloists.

All proceeds will be matched by AGBU and directed towards the reconstruction of Armenian cultural centers damaged by the recent explosion in Beirut.

The concert will be held on September 4.