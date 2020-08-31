Status of Artsakh an absolute priority to Armenia -FM

The issue of Nagorno Karabakh’s status is an absolute priority for Armenia, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyans aid in an interview with Russian Interfax.

“The realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination without any restrictions, ensuring real, tangible security for Artsakh is an important priority. And we are ready to work both with the co-chairs and with the Azerbaijani side to define formulas that will allow us to compare and measure the possible compromise,” Mnatsakanyan said.

Another important issue about Nagorno Karabakh, he said, is that over the past thirty years it has shown absolute capacity to organize its social life, ensure his security, and assume international obligations.

“The full involvement of Artsakh in the negotiation process is a very important issue and, among other things, is of a practical nature. Because this will strengthen the sense of ownership in relation to the negotiation process on the part of the leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which, being elected by the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, has a corresponding mandate to represent their interests,” the Foreign Minister stated.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyans said it is regrettable to observe the incitement of an atmosphere of hatred not only in the region, but also an attempt to transfer it to other countries.

“An important principle for Armenia in the process of peaceful settlement is to make every effort to create an atmosphere conducive to peace. It is impossible to conduct a peaceful negotiation process in an atmosphere of hatred, war rhetoric and the threat of the use of force. It makes no sense to expect progress in the negotiations when Azerbaijan, on the one hand, incites hatred, on the other hand, in words, strives for peace. It is impossible to assume that we can have real progress in the negotiations in the conditions of “Armenophobia” and belligerent rhetoric,” the Foreign Minister stated.