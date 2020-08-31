Roma still hopeful of reaching Mkhitaryan deal

Arsenal are planning on a major summer overhaul of their squad – with Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan among at least five senior stars expected to leave, The Sun reports.

According to Sportsmole, Roma are reportedly still hopeful of reaching an agreement with Arsenal over a permanent deal for Armenian attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The 31-year-old joined the Italian giants on loan last summer and has made 20 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring six times and providing four assists.

Roma had allegedly been priced out of a permanent deal for the player, but according to Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are still hoping to reach an agreement.