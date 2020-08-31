Last Covid-19 patients discharged from Erebuni Medical Center in Yerevan

After six months of struggle, the last patients with Covid-19 infection are being discharged from Erebuni Medical Center. The hospital will now return to its normal activities.

«Էրեբունի» ԲԿ-ից դուրս են գրվում Covid-19 վարակով վերջին հիվանդները 6 ամսյա պայքարից հետո «Էրեբունի» ԲԿ-ից դուրս են գրվում Covid-19 վարակով վերջին հիվանդները: Բժշկական կենտրոնն անցնում է իր բնականոն աշխատանքային ռիթմին:#covid_19 #էրեբունիբկ #nocovid Gepostet von Erebouni MC / Էրեբունի ԲԿ am Sonntag, 30. August 2020

A number of hospitals that joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, are now returning to normal activity, as the number of coronavirus cases tends to decrease.

Armenia has so far confirmed 43,781 cases of Covid-19, 37,722 people have recovered, 879 deaths have been reported. As of today, the number of active cases is 4,912.