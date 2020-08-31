French MP Valerie Boyer condemns the profanation of Komitas statue in Paris

French MP Valerie Boyer has condemned the profanation of the Komitas statue in Paris.

“Shame on those who indifferently tagged the statue of Komitas in Paris. Shame on those who want to rewrite history. Shame on those who want to ignore the deaths of thousands of Armenians,” the MP said in a Twitter post.

Honte à celui ou ceux qui ont tagué la statue de #Komitas à #Paris dans l'indifférence générale. Honte à ceux qui veulent réécrire l'Histoire. Honte à ceux qui veulent passer sous silence la mort de milliers d'Arméniens. pic.twitter.com/qMkTh0Peiu — Valérie Boyer (@valerieboyer13) August 30, 2020

The statue of Komitas in Paris was vandalized on Sunday. The inscription “it is false” was written in red ink on the plinth of the memorial.

The Embassy of Armenia condemned in strongest terms the profanation of the statue dedicated to the memory of the Armenian genocide victims, as well as Armenian combatants and resistance fighters.