Almost $1.4 million raised during HyeAid Lebanon Telethon

Almost $1.4 million was raised Sunday during the HyeAid Lebanon telethon to provide much-needed and immediate assistance to the Armenian community of Lebanon, which has been reeling since a massive explosion at the Beirut port on August 4 that devastated the city and rippled through the entire country, Asbarez reports.

Soon after the explosion, the Pan-Armenian Council of Western United States launched Hye Aid Lebanon, a community-wide fundraising effort with the participation of all Armenian religious denominations and the leading community organizations.

The ongoing fundraising effort, which began almost immediately after the tragedy, got a boost during a three-and-a-half hour telethon, broadcast on ARTN, USArmenia and Horizon Armenian television channels and was livestreamed on the Asbarez, Horizon and HyeAid Facebook pages.

Donate can still be made here.