Armenian festival in Springfield to be held as as drive-thru event

Members of St. Mark Armenian Church in Springfield will continue their more-than-25-year-old tradition of serving traditional Armenian dinners and baked goods, but this year the food will be served in drive-thru style rather than at an in-person festival, Masslive informs.

The new Fest-To-Go Drive Thru will allow customers to bring home the same meals and baked goods always offered at the parish’s annual Armenian Festival, but they will procure them from the safety of their cars.

The COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the change, but church members did not want to cancel their largest fundraiser so decided to shift to the drive-thru model.

Among the reasons for the change rather than cancellation were the financial component and tradition.

“Rather than cancel our festival, we decided that we can hold our fest in a way that is safe for everyone,” said David Jermakian, a St. Mark parishioner and Fest-To-Go organizer/volunteer. “We put on a great event and feel that the community looks forward to it each year, and during these difficult times we hope our food will bring some joy to the community.”

The drive thru will take place on Saturday, September 5.