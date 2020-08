Vienna, Paris, Beirut, Tehran: Upcoming flights to/from Armenia announced

Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of the upcoming charter flights to/from Armenia.

On August 31 UIA will operate a Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight (arrival at 23:50, departure at 05:10).

On August 29 the Middle East Airline will carry out a Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight (arrival at 16:45, departure at 17:45).

On August 29 Nord Star will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 17:45, departure at 19:05).

On August 29 Aircompany Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Krasnodar-Yerevan flight (departure at 01:00, arrival at 05:00).

On August 29 Icelandair will offer a flight from Los Angeles to Yerevan (arrival at 11:35).

On August 29 Aircompany Armenia will carry out a Yerevan-Mineralniye Vody – Yerevan flight (departure at 09:40, arrival at 12:30).

On August 29 AIrcomoany Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flight (departure at 21:30, arrival on August 30, at 03:30).

On August 29 Scat Airline will offer an Aktau-Yerevan-Nur Sultan flight (arrival at 22:00, departure at 23:30).

On August 29 and September 5 Aeroflot will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 21:35, departure at 22:35).

On August 30 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 13:50, departure at 15:10).

On August 30 and September 6 Qatar Airways will operate a Doha-Yerevan-Doha flight (arrival at 00:50, departure at 03:00).

On August 30 Airompany Armenia will carry out a Yerevan-Beirut-Yerevan flight (departure at 09:20, arrival at 15:00).

On August 30 Aircompany Armenia will carry out a Yerevan-Samara-Yerevan flight (departure at 16:30, arrival at 22:50).

On August 31 Aircomany Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight (departure at 12:00, arrival at 17:20).

ON August 31 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10).

On August 31, September 2, 4 and 6 Fly Dubai will carry out Dubai-Yerevan-Dubai flights (arrival at 11:10, departure at 12:10).

An Aircompany Armenia flight on Yerevan-Yekaterinburg-Yerevan route scheduled for September 1 have been moved to September 4 (departure at 09:00, arrival at 18:35).

On September 1 Siberia Airlines will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 16:25, departure at 17:25).

On September 1 Armenia Airways will operate a Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight (departure at 08:30, arrival at 12:30).

On September 1 Middle East Airline will carry out a Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight (arrival at 17:30, departure at 18:30).

On September 2, 4, 7, 9 and 11 Nord Star will offer Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10).

On September 3, 8 and 10 Ural Airline will operate Sochi-Yerevan-Sochi flights (arrival at 16:15, departure at 17:15).

On September 3 and 10 Ural Airline will operate Yekaterinburg-Yerevan-Yekaterinburg flights (arrival at 02:15, departure at 03:05).

On September 3 and 10 Aeroflot will carry out Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 13:45, departure at 14:45).

On September 4 Taban Airline will operate a Tehran-Yerevan-Tehran flight (arrival at 02:30, departure at 04:30).

On September 4. 7 and 11 Ural Airline will carry out Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 01:40, departure t 02:40).

On September 4, 7 and 11 SKYUP will operate Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flights (arrival at 21:40, departure at 22:40).

On September 4 and 11 Air France will carry out Paris-Yerevan-Paris flights (arrival at 17:15, departure at 05:50).

On September 4 and 11 Ural Airline will operate Saint Petersburg-Yerevan-Saint Petersburg flights (arrival at 20:30, departure t 21:30).

On September 5 and 12 the Austrian Airlines will offer flights on Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna route (arrival t 03:55, departure at 04:45).

On September 5 the Middle East Airline will carry out a Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight (arrival at 16:45, departure at 17:45).

On September 6 Ural Airline will operate a Samara-Yerevan-Samara flight (arrival at 22:40, departure at 23:30).

On September 6 Nord Star will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 19:20, departure at 20:40).

On September 6 and 9 Ural Airline will operate Krasnodar-Yerevan-Krasnodar flights (arrival at 10:30, departure at 11:20).

On September 8 Armenia Airways will carry out a Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight (departure at 09:00, arrival at 13:00).