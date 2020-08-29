Armenian President on how Bach and quantum physics inspire him in the fight against Covid-19

In an article published by The Financial Times Armenian President Armen Sarkissian tells how Bach and quantum physics inspire him in the fight against Covid-19.

the President says that while other people need tea or coffee to start their day, for him it’s Bach.

“For many years, Johann Sebastian has been part of my morning routine; his music gives me a charge of energy and positive emotions that stay with me through the day. Just a few minutes is all it takes; there’s a precision and beauty to Bach’s compositions that appeals,” the President says.

Referring to quantum politics, he says “it is simply a new way to understand how politics has changed from the days when technology and connections were not so ingrained in the world.”

According to him, the pandemic is accelerating the transformation of the classical world of the 20th century and before — where organised forms of connectivity mattered — into a quantum world where change is faster and more unpredictable, and can be more random.

“The individual particle — or, in this case, person — is immensely powerful now via the world wide web. The digital revolution was facilitating this transition before coronavirus appeared. To fight pandemics, manage financial crises and other risks, we need to change not only our lifestyle but our perspective,” President Sarkissian says.

He believes that if we start thinking about this world as a quantum world, we will find the logic behind events and be able to predict them with some degree of probability.

“The challenge we face is not about the virus. Yes, it’s tragic. But we’ll be making a mistake if we see the virus as a one-off event that will never happen again. In its most basic form, the virus presents a dilemma for all countries — it’s the economy versus human lives. Yes, economic life must go on but personal responsibility and common sense ought to prevail,” he continues.

“Armenia isn’t a wealthy country and our people need to work to support their families, but we also have to stay vigilant because the epidemic hasn’t reached its peak here yet. Unfortunately, relative to our population the virus has hit harder than in many countries,” the President notes.

“How is Armenia doing? Well, in one word, fine; in two words, not fine. The lockdown has been hard on everyone but you will not feel it looking at people on the streets. The attitude is, I would say, nonchalant. “Coronavirus? I’ve seen worse than that” — that’s the attitude of some, unfortunately. For me, the worst part is that we are getting used to it, we live with it, almost neglect it. I know that is wrong, as I tell different audiences every day,” Armen Sarkissian states.

Presidetn Sarkissian and his younger son Hayk are writing a book called am A Quantum World, which expands on the concept of quantum politics to understand how the dynamics of human progress and global risk have changed in a highly connected world with so much uncertainty

“Yes, there is tragedy around us, yet there has never been a better time to reform education, optimize the food chain and embrace climate change incentives. Our aim is to offer a new framework for readers for their respective fields to challenge us and their thinking,” the President says.