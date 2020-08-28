Russian servicemen honored for contribution to fighting Covid-19 in Armenian Army

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan has awarded Marshal Baghramyan Medals to Russian servicemen Alexei Susloparov and Vasili Chukhralyai for their contribution to the prevention and testing of coronavirus in Armenian Armed Forces. Alexei Stupnikov, Sergei Kalganov, Sergei Parfenov and Alexei Biserov have been honored with Medals for Military Cooperation.

A solemn awarding ceremony took place in the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense. Attending the event were the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, the military attaché of the Russian Embassy, ​​Colonel Andrey Grischuk.

Congratulating the awardees, David Tonoyan thanked the Russian side for its support in the fight against coronavirus, noting that it has been possible to overcome the difficult moment of the epidemic also due to the zeal, hard work and high professional qualities of the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces. David Tonoyan wished Russian specialists personal and professional success.

The award-winning professionals thanked for appreciation of their service.