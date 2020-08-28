Klopp rules out Messi move to Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a move for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, but admits the Argentine would be “great” for the Premier League, the BBC reports.

Messi’s future has been surrounded by speculation since asking to leave Barca but Klopp says there is “no chance” he will join the English champions.

Asked if he was interested in signing the 33-year-old, Klopp said: “Who doesn’t want Messi in their team?

“The numbers are not for us, but a good player, to be honest.”

Messi has been linked with a reunion with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City – something Klopp says will “obviously” help his rivals and make them “harder to beat”.