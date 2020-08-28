Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s matchworn shirt up for auction

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s matchworn shirt is currently up for auction now.

The 20/21 AS Roma home shirt was worn by Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Roma-Fiorentina match.

The match, played at the Olympic Stadium on 26 July 2020, ended 2-1.

The shirt bears the special “Black lives matter – Together” patch, a symbol of the Club’s commitment to combating the phenomenon of racism after the recent events that have shocked the USA.

The proceeds from the auction will go to support Roma Cares for the promotion of initiatives to combat racism among the youngest.

The Cause

The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, sparked protests all over the world, with hundreds of thousands of people marching against racism.

In Rome, Paulo Fonseca and his players all took a knee before training at Trigoria to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

The club is auctioning off match-worn shirts, featuring the Black Lives Matter / ASSIEME patch, to raise money for a number of prominent anti-racism organisations as well as for Roma Cares, in order to help develop new club-run, anti-racist initiatives with children in Italy.