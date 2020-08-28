Armenia withdraws from Online Chess Olympiad following rejected appeal

Armenia withdrew from the Online Chess Olympiad following rejection of an appeal over one of their players losing a game due to internet disconnection.

India had won the first round of matches 3.5-2.5 with captain Vidit S Gujrathi, D Harika and Nihal Sarin posting victories. While former world champion Viswanathan Anand drew his game against the Armenian No.1 Levօն Aronian, Koneru Humpy and Vantika Agrawal suffered defeats.

The Armenians protested for a long time delaying the start of the second round of matches before withdrawing following rejection of their appeal.

“Following the disconnection of Haik Martirosyan in Match 1 of the Quarterfinal against India, Armenia filed an official appeal that was rejected by the Appeals Committee. Armenia defaulted Match 2. As a result, India is through to the semifinals,” FIDE said in a tweet.

Haik Martirosyan was declared to have lost against the young Sarin on the fifth board, which led to Armenia lodging the protest, contending that their connection was stable.

Later, Armenia’s top player Aronian slammed Fide’s decision to reject the team’s appeal, stating that here was no problem on the Armenian side.

“As a leader of a three-times Olympic champion I feel very dissatisfied with FIDE’s desision to reject our just appeal. Haik Martirosyan lost on time due to disconnection from http://chess.com We proved that our connection was stable,” Aronian tweeted.

“And it was a problem access to chess.com, not on our side. All we asked for was to continue that game from the same position and same time. Is it too much to ask?,” he further said.

Armenia’s withdrawal means India advances to the semifinals. where it will face Azerbaijan.