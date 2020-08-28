Armenia boosts development of astro-tourism in the region

Being the pioneer of scientific (and astronomical) tourism,the Victor Ambartsumian Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory (BAO) of teh Armenian National Academy of Sciences has initiated the creation of an astronomical tourism webpage for the region.

Continuing to host the IAU South West and Central Asian Regional Office of Astronomy for Development, BAO implements international astronomical project focused on the region.

Within the framework of the above-mentioned project Astro Tourism webpage has been created to introduce places of certain astronomical value that present interest for the astronomical tourism.

Here one can learn about the history of astronomy and its development not only in Armenia but also in other countries of the region. The webpage also provides information on modern and ancient observatories, sundials, planetariums, Space related museums and many more.