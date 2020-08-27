Nine more Lebanese Armenian families to settle in Artsakh

Nine more Lebanese Armenian families will settle in Artsakh, President Arayik Harutyunyan informs.

According to him, all relevant work has already been done.

President Harutyunyan discussed the issue of Lebanese Armenians with High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan.

“I reiterate that every effort must be made to preserve the community in Lebanon. However, for those of our compatriots who have decided to move to another country, the preferred option should be the return to the Homeland,” the President said in a Facebook post.

The first two Lebanese Armenin families moved to Artsakh earlier this month.

The Government of Artsakh has reserved 25 million AMD (about $51,000) from its reserve funds for the Armenian community of Lebanon. Besides, more than 17 million AMD has been collected on the extra-budgetary account of the Government of Artsakh, and various initiatives are being implemented to increase it.

Earlier this month Artsakh sent humanitarian aid to Lebanon.