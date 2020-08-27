Heart surgeon Hrayr Hovagimian honored with the title of Armenia’s National Hero

Heart surgeon Hrayr (Hagop) Hovagimian has been named National Hero of Armenia and awarded the Order of Motherland.

Earlier this year Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan asked the Prime Minister to propose to the President to honor doctor Hovagimian with a Medal for Motherlan for his exceptional medical services for the Republic of Armenia in the development of healthcare, establishment of an innovative medical center for complex heart surgeries, training of many new specialists and saving lives.

President Armen Sarkissian signed a relevant decree today. Hrayr (Hagop) Hovagimian is the first doctor to be honored with the title.