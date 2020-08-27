Canada to provide $260,000 in Covid-19 relief to Armenia

Canada will provide $260,000 in Covid-19 relief to Armenia, the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) reports.

Over the past few months, the ANCC has strongly advocated for Covid-19 related aid to Armenia, through various consultations and communications with elected representatives and government officials.

“Today, we are extremely pleased to announce that the Canadian Government will stand by Armenia by helping them overcome this grave challenge,” ANCC said.

The Committee thanked the Ministers at Global Affairs Canada, the Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, the Hon. Mary Ng, the Hon. Karina Gould and all our elected officials for their tireless efforts.