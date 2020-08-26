Transfermarkt updates Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s market value

Transfermarkt has updated the market value of Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

As of August 25, 2020, the 31-year-old midfielder, currently on loan at Roma, costs €20 million (unchanged from from April 8, 2020).

With a market value of €20m, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ranked number 1 among all players from Armenia and 372nd worldwide. He is ranked 30th among attacking midfielders.

The player’s highest value of €37 million was in February 2017, when he was playing for Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan moved to Roma from Arsenal on a year-long loan, which was later extended until the end of the season.

Mkhitaryan made 22 appearances for Roma in Serie A, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists.