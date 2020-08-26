Man dies in Yerevan building collapse

Rescuers have unearthed the body of a man, (born in 1962) from under the rubles of a four-storey building that partially collapsed as a result of alleged gas leak this morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The National Crisis Management Center received an alarm at 7:18 this morning.

Seven fire brigades and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan also visited the scene.

Two other residents were injured in the blast. According to the Ministry of Health, one of them has fractures of the clavicular bone and nose, as well as scratches on the body and face. Doctors assess the health condition as moderate.

The other patient has extensive burns on his body and limbs and is in the intensive care unit, connected to an artificial respiration device. According to doctors, his health condition is critical.

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan has instructed to provide the residents of the collapsed building with temporary housing.