Azerbaijan’s charges against Armenian serviceman “nonsense” – MoD

Armenia has labeled the charges brought against Armenian Officer serviceman Gurgen Alaverdyan by Azerbaijan as “nonsense.”

The Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement, saying that a criminal case has been initiated against Armenian serviceman Gurgen Alaverdyan under five different articles of the Criminal Code.

“All the accusations are nonsense, and the process is a low-quality traditional performance,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said.

She said the Armenian Ministry of Defense is in constant contact with international structures and continues to work intensively on the situation.

Gurgen Alaverdyan crossed to the Azerbaijani side after losing his way due to unfavorable weather conditions on August 23. Azerbaijan tries to present him as commander of a subversive reconnaissance group.