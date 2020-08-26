Australian city of Ryde donates $2,500 to fundraiser for Lebanese Armenians

The City of Ryde Council has contributed $2,500 to the Armenian-Australians #BachigsForBeirut fundraiser, the Armenian National Committee of Australia reports.

A motion was moved by Councillor Sarkis Yedelian and passed unanimously.

It acknowledged Lebanese suffering since the tragic Beirut Blast and committed $10,000 in assistance, from which $2,500 would go to the fundraiser supporting the Armenian community of Lebanon.

ANC Australia thanked all Councillors for their support during this crucial time for Lebanese-Armenians.