Artsakh forces never target civilian population and facilities

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has dismissed the Azerbaijani reports, claiming its troops targeted a civilian settlement.

“Committed to its policy based on lies, the official propaganda of Azerbaijan today issued a statement claiming that the servicemen of the Defense Army opened fire from machine guns and sniper rifles in the direction of the village of Ghapanli in the Terter region,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry labeled the statement as “another misinformation of the Azerbaijani side,” noting that civilian population and facilities have never been and are not a target for the Defense Army.”

The Defense Army vanguard units continue to follow the ceasefire regime and are ready to take necessary actions if necessary, the Ministry said.