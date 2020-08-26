Armenian-made Kalashnikov rifles to be delivered to the Army

The Kalashnikov assault rifles assembled at Neutron GAM factory will be delivered to the Armed Forces in the near future.

The first batch of 1000 rifles has already been assembled.

the rifles will be sent to the depot of the Armed Forces, from where they will be delivered to the military units for combat duty or combat tasks.

AK-103 Kalashnikov assault rifles assembled in Armenia undergo enhanced quality control to rule out any defects. After each stage of assembly, all the details are thoroughly checked, after which the rifle is moved to the next stage of the process.

After getting acquainted with the details, the members of the expert group of the Military Industry Committee expressed their satisfaction with the production process, especially the quality control mechanisms.